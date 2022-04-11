Rohtak man ends life after killing wife

Rohtak, April 10
A retired CRPF personnel reportedly ended his life after shooting his wife dead in Bhagwatipur village located on the Jind road today. The deceased have been identified as Mahender and his wife Sudesh. Domestic feud is stated to be the reason behind the crime. The police have registered a case on the complaint of their son Amit.
The crime came to the light this morning when Amit found his father and mother dead on their plot. He informed the police, which reached the spot and sent bodies to Civil Hospital for autopsy. The revolver used in crime belonged to Mahender whose mental condition was not stable, said sources. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: Shehbaz Sharif set to be elected new PM
Imran Khan tried to ‘replace’ army chief: Media reports | Bi...
JNU students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navami puja; FIR against unknown ABVP students
The two groups, however, claimed that over 60 students were ...
Elon Musk decides not to join Twitter board
Musk, who disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter just a few days ...
Protests rage, pressure mounts on Lankan President, PM to resign
More Tamils flee to India | Nepal central bank guv sacked am...