Rohtak man ends life after killing wife

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 10

A retired CRPF personnel reportedly ended his life after shooting his wife dead in Bhagwatipur village located on the Jind road today. The deceased have been identified as Mahender and his wife Sudesh. Domestic feud is stated to be the reason behind the crime. The police have registered a case on the complaint of their son Amit.

The crime came to the light this morning when Amit found his father and mother dead on their plot. He informed the police, which reached the spot and sent bodies to Civil Hospital for autopsy. The revolver used in crime belonged to Mahender whose mental condition was not stable, said sources. —