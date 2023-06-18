Rohtak man found hanging in hotel room

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 17

A man was found hanging at a hotel room in Panipat under suspicious circumstances. The deceased has been identified as Hem Karan of Bahali Anandpur village of Rohtak. The City police and FSL team reached the spot to inquire into the matter. Hem Karan had booked a room in the hotel at Bishan Swaroop Colony here. He was living in the room for the past 27 days.