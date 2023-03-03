Rohtak man gets national award in field of science

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 2

The Union Government has felicitated Rakesh Andania, a Rohtak resident, with National Award for Sciences and Technology Communication 2022. He was given this prestigious award by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology Jitendra Singh at a function held Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi on Tuesday.

Andania said he had been selected for the popularisation of science and building scientific temper through television programmes, films and audio-video series, social media, web portal and training the next generation in science journalism. The award is given by the National Council for Science and Technology, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.