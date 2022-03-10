Rohtak man shown dead in records, pension stopped

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, March 9

Tola Ram (79), a resident of Lahli village in Rohtak district, has been making rounds of government offices for months to prove that he is alive.

The elderly villager was shown dead in government records and his old-age pension stopped after the death of his wife last year.

No help from offices I have personally visited government offices with my identity proof and other testimonials, including a written note from the village sarpanch, to prove that I am alive and get my old-age pension resumed, but to no avail. Tola Ram, resident of Lahli village

Apparently, he was also considered dead along with his wife due to some clerical/procedural error, as the pension record showed that Tola Ram died on July 1, 2021.

Since then, he has been trying to get his pension resumed, but to no avail. His daughter Suman lamented that her father’s pension had not been resumed even after furnishing the requisite documents and following the official procedure. The villager and his kin have appealed to the state government and district administration to consider him alive and get his pension resumed.

Rohtak DC Capt Manoj Kumar said he would look into the matter.