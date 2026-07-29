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Home / Haryana / Rohtak marks Kargil Vijay Diwas, honours brave soldiers

Rohtak marks Kargil Vijay Diwas, honours brave soldiers

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:54 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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A Kargil Vijay Diwas commemoration was jointly organised by the Centre for Jammu & Kashmir Studies and the Office of the Dean, Students' Welfare at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) on Tuesday to pay tribute to the indomitable courage, unwavering determination, patriotism and supreme sacrifice of the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces during the Kargil War.

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Renowned strategic affairs expert Captain (Dr) Alok Bansal attended as the keynote speaker. Former Haryana Minister Manish Grover was the Guest of Honour, while Brigadier Ram Naresh, Group Commander, NCC Group Headquarters (Rohtak), and was the Chief Guest. MDU Vice-Chancellor Prof Milap Punia presided over the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Captain Bansal said the brave soldiers of India displayed extraordinary courage during the Kargil War and gave a befitting reply to the enemy, leading the nation to victory. He said the war, fought under extremely challenging terrain and conditions, showcased the unmatched valour of the Indian Army before the world. He urged students and the younger generation to visit the Kargil War Memorial, describing it as a place of national pilgrimage. He also paid homage to the 527 soldiers who laid down their lives in the conflict.

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Brigadier Ram Naresh said not only soldiers who lay down their lives for the nation but also those who serve the country with dedication in the national interest deserve the respect of society. He encouraged students to join the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and dedicate themselves to the service of the nation. He also recited the poem Pushp Ki Abhilasha as a tribute to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

Earlier, Dean, Students' Welfare, Prof Sapna Garg delivered the welcome address, while Registrar Prof Sandeep Bansal proposed the vote of thanks. Dr Ravi Prabhat conducted the proceedings.

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