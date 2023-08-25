Rohtak Mayor admits corrupt practices in MC

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, August 24

Rohak Mayor and ruling BJP leader Manmohan Goyal here today stated that adequate development works could not be done in more than four years’ tenure of the local Municipal Corporation owing to the paucity of funds.

Check on Rohingya Muslims proposed Senior Deputy Mayor Raj Kamal Sehgal proposed to check the settling of Rohingya Muslims and other migrants in the city, alleging their involvement in criminal activities.

The proposal was, however, opposed by Municipal Councillor Kadam Singh Ahlawat, who alleged that it was driven by a divisive communal motive.

“Development works require money. If there is no money, how can any work be carried out? We will try to get more work done in the remaining period of our tenure,” Goyal said after a corporation meeting.

He admitted the prevalence of corrupt practices at the corporation and lackadaisical approach of the officials, due to which the benefit of government’s schemes are not reaching the residents.

“Funds were provided by the government under the AMRUT scheme. But the people could not get its benefit due to carelessness of the officers concerned,” he stated.

Asked about the action taken by him regarding corruption and officers’ conduct, the Mayor maintained that he had written numerous letters to the state government in this regard.

“Some action has been taken. For instance, a penalty was imposed on erring contractors due to the pressure of the House. Things seem to be improving with technological advancements, though the lapses and snags during the process bring a bad name to the authorities,” said Goyal.

Municipal Councillor Rahul Deswal alleged major technical faults in the implementation of AMRUT scheme. He also charged a local BJP leader with encroaching upon public land and indulging in the sale of illicit liquor.

Municipal Councillor Rajesh Saini alleged corruption in the purchase of machines meant for draining out water from the city.

Rohtak Municipal Commissioner Jitender Singh stated that the charges levelled by the councillors would be examined and appropriate action taken against those found responsible for any wrongdoing(s).

