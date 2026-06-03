Rohtak MC cracks down on illegal hoardings, issues Rs 3.5 lakh in challans

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Rohtak, has stepped up its crackdown on unauthorised hoardings, flex boards, and posters across the city, issuing challans to violators and warning of legal action against those who fail to pay the prescribed penalties.

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During May alone, challans worth more than Rs 3.5 lakh were issued to violators, while the anti-encroachment and enforcement drive is continuing across the city.

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The MC Commissioner, Narendra Kumar, said the civic body has been taking strict action against individuals and organizations found displaying illegal advertisements on public and private properties without prior approval. He said notices have already been served to violators, directing them to deposit the imposed fines immediately.

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The Commissioner stated that despite repeated appeals by the Municipal Corporation not to install unauthorized hoardings, flex boards, and posters, several violations continued to be reported. He reiterated that apart from penalties, the cost incurred in removing such illegal displays would also be recovered from the concerned persons.

The Municipal Corporation's enforcement team has identified several violators and initiated action against them under the Haryana Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1989, and the state advertisement policy. Kumar clarified that the MC would lodge FIRs against those who fail to pay the imposed fines within the stipulated period.

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As part of a special campaign, civic teams have been removing illegal hoardings, flex boards, and posters from major roads, intersections, and public places.

Simultaneously, notices are being served to identify violators, and penalties are being imposed under the relevant provisions of the Haryana Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and the advertisement policy. The Commissioner emphasised that hoardings and flex boards can only be installed at designated sites after obtaining prior approval from the Municipal Corporation. He urged residents, organisations, and commercial establishments not to put up unauthorised advertisements anywhere in the city. He further warned that all expenses incurred in removing illegal hoardings, flex boards, and posters would be recovered from the violators, who would be held solely responsible for such costs.

Appealing for public cooperation, Kumar said maintaining the city's beauty and cleanliness is a shared responsibility. "This city belongs to all of us, and it is our collective duty to keep it clean and aesthetically appealing," he said.