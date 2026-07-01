Rohtak Municipal Corporation in Haryana imposes Rs 7 lakh fine on illegal posters, banners

The Municipal Corporation, Rohtak, has imposed a total fine of over Rs 7 lakh during a special 10-day enforcement drive against illegal posters, banners, hoardings and advertisement boards as part of its campaign to keep the city clean, beautiful and well-organised.

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Action against the offenders has been initiated under the Haryana Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1989, and the state’s advertisement policy. Narendra Kumar, Commissioner, MC, said the civic body’s enforcement team had been carrying out a sustained drive against unauthorised advertisements across the city.

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“During inspections of major roads, markets, intersections and public places, the team removed illegally installed posters, banners and advertisement boards and identified the violators. The crackdown will continue, and strict action will be taken against anyone found installing unauthorised advertising material on public property,” he added.

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Kumar said unauthorised posters and banners at public places, government buildings, electricity poles and on walls not only spoilt the city’s appearance but also adversely affected cleanliness. The enforcement team has been directed to continue identifying violators and taking legal action against them.

Besides removing illegal advertisements, the municipal corporation has also intensified its anti-encroachment drive. Its teams on Wednesday cleared illegal signboards and temporary encroachments from Delhi Road, Qila Road and Mata Darwaza, among other locations.

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Appealing to the residents to cooperate, the commissioner urged the citizens not to encroach upon public spaces or install posters, banners or other advertising material on public property without prior permission. He also advised encroachers to remove unauthorised structures voluntarily, warning that the civic body would otherwise remove these, which could result in additional losses to the violators.

Rs 2.94 crore property tax collected in a day

The MC Rohtak collected a total of Rs 2.94 crore in property tax, fire tax and user charges in a single day on Tuesday, the final day of the state government’s 100 per cent interest waiver scheme on property tax dues.

The civic body had set up additional collection counters and kept these open until 6 pm to facilitate tax payers. The residents turned out in large numbers to clear their dues and avail themselves of the one-time interest waiver. The MC has collected over Rs 13.81 crore in property tax, fire tax and user charges during the current financial year so far.