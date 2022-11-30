Rohtak MC removes police beat boxes set up at cost of Rs 32 lakh

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, November 29

The Municipal Corporation (MC) removed police beat boxes that were set up by a startup company at five places in the city a year ago to protect cops from summer heat, biting cold and rain, besides ensuring their presence to instil a sense of security among people.

The authorities claimed that the beat boxes were occupying a lot of footpath space, leading to traffic congestion. The firm, Brand Promoters and Events Private Limited, set up oversized boxes, added the authorities.

Meanwhile, the company asserted that the space was allotted by the MC authorities for setting up the boxes. We spent Rs 32 lakh on the project hence, the action taken by the authorities is “unjustified”.

The boxes were set up on the Sonepat Stand road, adjacent to the mini secretariat campus, Ashoka Chowk, Medical Turn, Rajeev Chowk and Canal Rest House Chowk in the city. In June 2021, the corporation entered into an agreement with the company for the construction, operation and maintenance via PPP for 10 years.

“As per the agreement, the company was to set up all the beat boxes within three months and the firm had the right to display advertisements on the top of the boxes for revenue generation. The company was also bound to deposit Rs 2,500 per beat box per month to the authorities and to display social messages, as instructed by the MC, on 10 per cent of the space without any charges,” said an MC official.

The agreement was cancelled in 2021 after it was found that the company set up the boxes in more space than that was allotted. Though the firm was given an opportunity to modify the boxes, but it did not act on it, added the official.

Dhirendra Khatgada, Commissioner, MC, said, “The firm was served notices to remove the boxes as they were hindering the traffic movement. We also suggested alternative sites for shifting the boxes but it did not pay heed.” Pankaj Vij, media coordinator, Brand Promoters and Events Private Limited, said, “The size of the beat boxes was not mentioned in the agreement. The officials concerned had inspected the sites while the boxes were being set up so, the authorities cannot accuse them of fabricating the size of the boxes.”

“We invested Rs 32 lakh on setting up these boxes. The MC authorities have caused a heavy financial loss to us by removing the boxes without any valid reason. They have now asked us to instal these boxes on Valimiki Chowk, Suncity Turn near Vita Chowk, Railway Station T-point, Kachha Beri Road and Jind Bypass Chowk, but the areas have not been earmarked for the same,” added Vij.