Rohtak MC ropes in RWAs for maintenance of city parks

Rohtak, November 11

In order to ensure proper maintenance of public parks in the city, Rohtak Municipal Corporation (MC) has decided to hand over the task to residents’ welfare associations (RWAs). As per official sources, the RWAs that are willing to do the job would be provided funds for the maintenance and upkeep of parks situated in their respective areas.

Volunteerism Apart from the RWAs, other voluntary social organisations are welcome to come forward and take the initiative to maintain parks in their localities. Dhirendra Khadgata, Municipal Commissioner, Rohtak

“Apart from the RWAs, other voluntary social organisations are also welcome to come forward and take the initiative to maintain parks in their localities,” said Rohtak Municipal Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata.

It may be pertinent to mention that many parks in the city are crying for maintenance. Residents have been urging the officials concerned to do the needful, but to no avail. Hence, the move has been welcomed by the RWAs that have been taking up the issue during meetings with the MC authorities.

“It is a welcome step aimed at providing better civic amenities to the residents. We look forward to taking over the parks located in our sector for maintenance,” said Pawan Ahuja, president of the RWA in Sector 1. He maintained that as per their discussion with the authorities concerned, the RWAs are likely to be handed over the responsibility of maintenance of parks in their colonies soon. The local residents also hope that the move would help in improving the condition of parks.

“The parks require a regular upkeep in terms of cutting of grass, maintenance of washrooms, open gymnasiums, benches and swings etc. Apprising the officials concerned of the poor maintenance and getting the needful done is a tedious work. We hope this step goes a long way towards the betterment of parks,” said SK Gupta,

a resident.

