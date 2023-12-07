Rohtak MC to begin drive to tackle stray cattle menace

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, December 6

Amid an increase in the number of complaints regarding stray cattle, the administration has decided to carry out a special campaign in both rural and urban areas to make the district stray cattle-free within two weeks.

Under the campaign, the Municipal Corporation would catch stray cattle roads and residential areas and shift them to gaushalas (cowsheds). Officials of the Department of Animal Husbandry have been directed to ensure tagging of all stray cattle in the district.

The administration has also sought help from gaushala operators in conducting the campaign efficiently.

Stray cattle roaming and squatting on main roads have become a cause of road mishaps. The situation worsens during late evening hours as the commuters fail to spot them due to darkness.

Recently, a college student sustained injuries after his bike skidded off while trying to protect stray cattle squatting on the Jhajjar road.

“All SDMs have been asked to coordinate with the Block Development and Panchayat Officer and to fix the responsibility of the gram panchayat by holding meetings with the sarpanches in this regard. The offices have also been asked to keep a check on the campaign on a daily basis,” Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar said.

Municipal Commissioner Jitender Dahiya said a penalty of Rs 11,000 would be imposed on those people found abandoning their cattle on the roads.

“A contract to catch stray animals has been made. The civic body will bear the expenses of purchasing the tags,” he added.

#Rohtak