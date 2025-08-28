DT
Home / Haryana / Rohtak MC to collect garbage at night to improve sanitary condition

Rohtak MC to collect garbage at night to improve sanitary condition

Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 04:05 AM Aug 28, 2025 IST
Garbage lying alongside a road outside Bal Bhawan in Rohtak on Wednesday.
To improve sanitary condition, the Rohtak Municipal Corporation will begin night-time garbage collection across the city. Additionally, special tractor-trailers will be deployed in dairy areas to collect cattle dung and screens will be installed on drains to improve waste management.

Pradeep Kaushik, Municipal Corporation’s Special Officer (Sanitation), while sharing the information here on Tuesday urged citizens to keep dustbins in their homes, shops and establishments so that garbage could be collected systematically and not littered in public areas. He also appealed to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to raise awareness among the residents and ensure proper waste management in parks.

Kaushik chaired a review meeting with municipal sanitation officers and staff, followed by a session with RWAs and NGOs, calling for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to be turned into a people’s movement. He announced that he would interact with sanitation workers at the DRDA Hall on Wednesday, encouraging them to fulfil their duties with sincerity.

He directed staff to treat the sanitation campaign as a mission. The Municipal Corporation has 606 sanitation workers, seven assistant inspectors, 24 sanitation officers, and seven supervisers. It also possesses two road cleaning machines, 100 tippers, 22 tractor-trailers, and 100 waste collection carts (rehdis)

At the meeting, Kaushik reviewed door-to-door garbage collection and instructed regular drain cleaning. He also emphasised that from September 1, a road repair campaign would begin to fill potholes citywide.

Officials were asked to remain vigilant on district and municipal WhatsApp groups, and to act immediately on any photos shared related to open garbage or unclean areas.

The officer also conducted on-ground inspections at DLF Colony, Old ITI Ground, Court Area and Civil Road, checking the sanitation status firsthand.

