Rohtak MC to discuss naming of chowks after freedom fighters

Rohtak, January 2

The Municipal Corporation will discuss proposals regarding the naming of three chowks, a community centre and a government school after freedom fighters and a martyred Army officer at its general house meeting tomorrow.

This will be the last meeting of the present general house as the tenure of councillors is going to end on January 9. More than 250 items pertaining to 22 wards will be placed at the meeting for discussion/approval.

“There is a proposal to name Power House Chowk after freedom fighter Pt Neki Ram Sharma; Medical Mor after freedom fighter and first CM of Haryana, Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma; and Court Chowk after Mangal Pandey. Naming a community centre at Sector 2 after Maharani Lakshmi Bai and Government Senior Secondary School at Bhiwani Chungi after martyr Capt Sahil Vats are the other proposals,” said sources.

Mayor Manmohan Goyal said these proposals were submitted by representatives of various social outfits. “Name will not be changed if any of the chowks, government school and community centre already have names. A decision will be taken after a discussion at the meeting,” he said.

Meanwhile, a councillor affiliated to the BJP claimed that all items would be passed without argument as merely passing of the items at the general house was not a guarantee for their execution. Adequate funds and fulfilment of many formalities were required for it. Many approved projects were already lying unimplemented, he said. “The meeting will virtually be a farewell party, in which the Mayor and Commissioner (if he attends it) will be felicitated. The Mayor and councillors will also share their experiences and challenges they faced during the tenure,” he added.

