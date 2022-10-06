 Rohtak MC to promote pvt parking to ease traffic snarls : The Tribune India

Rohtak MC to promote pvt parking to ease traffic snarls

To issue notices to those not using approved space in buildings

Rohtak MC to promote pvt parking to ease traffic snarls

Vehicles parked on the road in Rohtak city. File Photo

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, October 5

To deal with the parking issue in the city, the Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities have decided to not only promote private parking by issuing licences, but also put those property owners on notice, who have the provision of a parking space in their approved building map, but are either not using it or using it for other purposes.

The MC Commissioner has directed officials concerned to identify such buildings in the city and take action against the owners. The officials have also been told to motivate those running private parking in the city and obtain a licence by paying a fee as per the private parking policy 2017.

At present, there are two MC parking lots in old Rohtak city, one at Bhagat Singh Park and the other near Durga Bhawan Temple, but these are not proving sufficient following heavy load of vehicles. For these reasons, people have to park their vehicles on the road, which further leads to traffic jams. Though the MC authorities have drawn white lines on the main roads for parking of vehicles, such parking zones always remain full, forcingcommuters to park their vehicles in the non-parking zones.

Licence to be issued to pvt owners

Licence will be issued for private parking lots by charging a fee of Rs 100/sq m annually while notices will be issued to those who are either misusing or not using the parking space in their buildings despite making a provision in the approved building plan. —Dhirendra Khatgada, commissioner

Police must take strict action

Without strict action by the police, the issue of wrong parking cannot be resolved. Despite creating a parking zone on roads, people park their vehicles haphazardly, which not only reduces the space for others, but also leads to traffic jams. —Manmohan Goyal, Mayor

The lack of parking space has also led to manifold increase in challans for wrong side parking in the city. A total of 690 challans for wrong side parking were issued in August alone, which is three times higher than the challans issued in February. Merely 218 vehicle owners were penalised for wrong side parking in that month.

The non-availability of parking spaces and the contract of the private agency being terminated there is no fear of vehicles being towedaway from the no-parking zone are believed to be the reasons behind the considerable rise in the challans for wrong parking.

Sources said the MC had planned to develop three more parking lots on the Sonepat Road, Ashoka Chowk and the Medical Turn with the twin aim of easing out the traffic congestion and to raise its income, but the plan could not be materialised due to different reasons.

“Vehicle parking is a big issue in Rohtak city, so we have taken some steps to resolve it. Licence will be issued for private parking lots by charging a fee of Rs 100/sq metre annually, while notices will be issued to those who are either misusing or not using the parking space in their buildings despite making a provision in the approved building plan,” said Dhirendra Khatgada, Commissioner.

Manmohan Goyal, Mayor, said without strict action by the police, the issue of wrong parking cannot be resolved. “Despite creating a parking zone on roads, people park their vehicles haphazardly, which not only leaves a very little room for others to pass, but also leads to traffic jams,” he added.

