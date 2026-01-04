Rohtak MC to remove 100 garbage dumping points to improve hygiene

In a bid to improve sanitation and maintain cleanliness in Rohtak city, the municipal corporation (MC) authorities have decided to remove around 100 garbage dumping points from its jurisdiction. To facilitate this move, the MC authorities are in the process of increasing the number of garbage collection vehicles so that waste can be transported directly to the dumping yard at Sunariya village.

One of the major reasons for the city’s poor sanitary conditions is garbage lying unattended for several hours due to the shortage of collection vehicles. Over time, the waste spills onto roads, creating an unhygienic environment for commuters and residents.

“Most dumping points were established on the outskirts of residential localities as electric vehicles cannot enter narrow lanes. In such areas, hand-puller rickshaws were deployed for door-to-door garbage collection and dumping at designated points. However, due to an insufficient number of vehicles to lift the waste, garbage often remains at these points for long hours, adversely affecting city cleanliness,” said an MC official.

Providing details, MC Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma said earlier, there were over 130 garbage dumping points across the city. “So far, 65 dumping points have been removed after introducing small auto-rickshaws for door-to-door garbage collection in the narrow streets. Another 35 dumping points will also be eliminated in the near future. Efforts are underway to minimise the remaining dumping points in each municipal ward to ensure better cleanliness,” he said. The commissioner added that steps were being taken to cover all existing dumping points to prevent garbage from spilling onto the roads and keep the waste out of public view. “Many dumping points have already been covered and the remaining ones will be covered soon. The work will be completed shortly,” Sharma claimed.

He further said the road sweeping operations were likely to begin soon, as the tender for the work had been issued. “A private firm will deploy around 350 sanitary workers to ensure daily sweeping of all major roads in the city. At present, the MC sanitary workers are handling the task, but their strength is inadequate considering the large area,” he said.

The private firm will also provide sufficient tractor-trailers and other vehicles for regular lifting of garbage to the dumping yard, ensuring that waste does not accumulate at dumping points. A road sweeping machine will also be pressed into service.

“Additionally, we have planned to install an adequate number of dustbins at all major markets in the city to encourage shopkeepers and customers to dispose of waste properly and refrain from littering. Keeping the city clean is a shared responsibility of both citizens and the municipal corporation,” the commissioner added.