Rohtak MDU Prof is Sikar university VC

Professor Dr Yudhvir Singh of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University, Sikar.

He is currently serving as a Professor at UIET, besides being Director of the University Computer Centre and Director of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Centre for Skill and Vocational Education, MDU. — TNS

Advertisement