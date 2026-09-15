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Home / Haryana / Rohtak MP demands Bhiwani be declared drought-hit district

Rohtak MP demands Bhiwani be declared drought-hit district

Seeks girdawari to assess losses for farmers’ compensation

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Bhiwani, Updated At : 01:02 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda addresses party workers in Bhiwani.
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As the monsoon remained weak in the region this year, Congress MP from Rohtak Deepender Hooda has demanded that Bhiwani district be declared a drought-hit district and urged the governemnt to order special girdawari to assess crop losses so that the affected farmers can be compensated.

Hooda, while addressing the party workers in Bhiwani, alleged that the BJP government seemed little concerned about the plight of the farmers who had been at the receiving end due to the dry monsoon. “The cost of irrigation has increased in the absence of rainfall as the canal water too is not available,” he said, adding that the farmers could suffer huge losses due to the shortage of rainfall and lack of irrigation facilities.

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The Congress MP said the government’s unviable and anti-people policies had derailed Haryana from the path of development and had failed to bring any major new project to Bhiwani in its over 12 years in power. “Not a single new school, hospital or university has been built in Bhiwani during the BJP’s rule. Instead, the government has built lavish, five-star-like offices,” he said.

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Hooda alleged that while the country’s economic condition had deteriorated, the BJP’s financial position had strengthened. He claimed that the Congress had only a few hundred crore rupees in its accounts despite having ruled the country for several years, whereas the BJP had a declared balance of Rs 15,000 crore. “If there has been any development, it has been the development of the BJP’s bank accounts and cash reserves,” he said.

He also accused the state government of failing to pay sanitation workers, contrasting this with the previous Hooda government’s recruitment of 27,000 sanitation workers and its policy to regularise them. He claimed that the policy had also been upheld by the Supreme Court.

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The Congress leader alleged that Haryana had slipped to 15th position in development rankings while becoming number one in the country in unemployment, drug abuse and migration abroad through illegal “donkey routes”. Citing alleged data from the Union Home Ministry, he said Haryana had also emerged as a leader in crime, insensitivity and poor governance. He claimed that the state’s law and order had deteriorated.

Hooda said Saini travelled to states where elections were due, describing himself as “the son of Bihar” during the Bihar elections and now making similar appearances in Punjab. He predicted that the Chief Minister would next visit Himachal Pradesh after the Punjab elections.

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