Rohtak MP questions dismissal of protesting sanitation workers

Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda, while chairing the meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) in Jhajjar on Thursday, reviewed the progress of development works and welfare schemes in the district and issued directions to officials on pending projects.

During the meeting, he strongly objected to the dismissal of sanitation workers and demanded the immediate reinstatement of all terminated employees. He said the workers were raising legitimate demands and alleged that instead of accepting their demands or regularising their services, the government was dismissing them.

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Deepender claimed that 39 sanitation workers had been dismissed in Bahadurgarh and 15 in Sonepat, and termed the government’s action unacceptable.

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He questioned senior district officials about the source of the orders leading to the dismissal of the workers. When officials cited directions from higher authorities, Deepender warned that sanitation workers were only seeking their right to earn a livelihood and that any action against them would not be tolerated.

The MP also sought the status report on government schools that had been discussed during the previous DISHA meeting. After going through the report, he expressed concern that no new government school had been constructed in the district, while several existing buildings had been declared unsafe or demolished.

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The MP questioned how schools could have sufficient classrooms when existing buildings were being demolished. “This is the report card of the BJP government,” he said.

Deepender alleged that Jhajjar was being discriminated against in terms of development. Referring to the Education Department’s construction budget, he said the district had received only one per cent of the state’s total construction budget, despite the poor condition of government schools.

“No new school had been constructed in Jhajjar in the past 12 years, while around 350 classrooms in different buildings had been declared unsafe or demolished since the previous DISHA meeting. There is no proposal for constructing new school buildings,” said the MP.

Deepender directed officials to conduct an audit of all sports stadiums in the district and present a detailed report at the next DISHA meeting on their condition.

Beri MLA Dr Raghuvir Singh Kadian, Jhajjar MLA Geeta Bhukkal, Badli MLA Kuldeep Vats and Bahadurgarh MLA Rajesh Joon were among those present at the meeting.