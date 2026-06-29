Rohtak names officer to enforce harassment law

Karminder Kaur, Protection Officer and Child Marriage Prohibition Officer, has been made District Nodal Officer by the Women and Child Development Department, Haryana, to ensure the effective implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

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“Under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, every department is required to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), while a local committee must be established at the district level. The Act applies to all women employees, irrespective of whether they are permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees, volunteers or domestic workers,” said Karminder Kaur.

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She said at workplaces with fewer than 10 employees, any woman who faces sexual harassment can submit her complaint to the District Local Committee, which is empowered to take appropriate action.

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“To promote awareness of the Act and prevent workplace sexual harassment, extensive awareness programmes will be conducted at the district, block and village levels. These campaigns will educate women about their legal rights and the process of filing complaints,” Karminder Kaur pointed out.

She said as part of these awareness initiatives, government departments, private organisations and educational institutions would be informed about the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the complaint mechanism, and the rights available to the women employees.