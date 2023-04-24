Rohtak needs more parking space

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, April 23

Residents of Rohtak have been facing an acute shortage of parking space in the city for a long time. The problem has aggravated with the exponential increase in the number of vehicles.

The situation has come to such a pass that an entire stretch of road along the mini-secretariat and judicial complex has been blocked for traffic and converted into a parking lot. The residents lament that they have to face grave inconvenience in finding a space to park their vehicles at marketplaces and around official complexes.

“It is very difficult to find space for parking whenever we go to the local market for shopping or some household work. The authorities concerned should make provision for adequate parking spaces,” says Saroj, a schoolteacher.

The residents complain that it is especially inconvenient for the elderly, women and children to walk long distances amidst traffic due to lack of parking lots near marketplaces and official complexes.

Rohtak Mayor Manmohan Goyal said a parking lot being set up at the HUDA Complex would be ready in a few months. “Efforts are also being made to convert the vacant space near Myna Tourist Resort into a parking lot,” he added.