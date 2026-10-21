Rohtak para-athlete Rinku Hooda keeps word to mother, wins Asiad gold

Rinku Hooda, a 27-year-old para-athlete from Dhamar village, has given his fellow villagers a reason to celebrate on Dasehra by winning gold in the men’s F46 javelin throw event at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Japan last evening.

While the achievement has brought immense pride to his family and village, the victory holds special significance for Rinku, who had vowed to win gold for his mother, who lost her life to cancer recently. The villagers are eagerly awaiting his return to accord him a warm welcome.

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Rinku’s father, Rohtash, a farmer, said the past two months had been particularly difficult for his son.

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“Rinku could not train for more than a month as he was traumatised by the loss of his mother. He knew he had to participate in the Asian Para Games this year, but it took considerable effort and encouragement from the family for him to overcome his grief and resume preparations,” he said.

“Before leaving for Japan, Rinku promised that he would win gold for his mother this time. He has fulfilled that promise. He had won bronze in 2018 and silver in 2022 at the Asian Para Games and now has the complete set of medals,” Rohtash added.

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Recalling his son’s struggles, he said Rinku was barely three years old when he lost his left arm in an accident involving a fan blade during agricultural work in 2002. “His sporting journey began when Jitender, another para-athlete from our village, started taking him to the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Stadium in Rohtak to practise javelin throw. In 2013, Jitender took him to Panchkula for a sports competition, where Rinku performed well and won a medal,” Rohtash said.

“There was no looking back after that. He worked harder with every passing year and went on to win several medals at the state and national levels,” he further added.

The athlete’s elder brother, Anuj, used to accompany him to international competitions.

“Rinku has made not only our family but also Rohtak, Haryana and the entire country proud with his achievement at the continental championships,” he added.

Sarpanch Manjeet, who was Rinku’s schoolmate, said the athlete was hardworking and was committed to sports from the beginning.

“Rinku has consistently brought laurels to the village by winning medals. We are eagerly waiting for his return so that we can celebrate his latest achievement,” he added.