Rohtak PGI doctors save 4-year-old girl with rare surgery

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, May 18

Doctors of Rohtak PGIMS and PGIDS have saved the life of a 4-year-old girl by performing a rare collaborative surgery.

The girl had fallen from the roof and had been brought to the Trauma Centre at the institute from Julana town in Jind district.

“Her face was badly stuck in a steel tiffin box which had penetrated her brain and oral cavity,” stated Dr Virender Singh, Senior Professor and Head, Department of Oral and Maxilo-Facial Surgery, PGIDS, who examined the patient.

The dental surgeons, along with teams of Dr Teena from the Department of Anaesthesia and Dr Varun from the Department of Neurosurgery from Rohtak PGIMS, performed a collaborative surgery on the girl.

The old tiffin box contained a dish-washing soap bar, which was also stuck in the girl’s face and due to which the girl was not able to breathe properly.

”First of all, we carefully cut the portion of the tiffin box which was outside the brain and oral cavity. Then, the part of the tiffin-box stuck in the oral cavity was removed,” said Dr Virender.

Following that, the doctors from the Anaesthesia Department inserted a tube to enable the child to breathe easily and administer the requisite drugs.

Finally, the team of neurosurgeons led by Dr Varun operated upon the girl and surgically removed the portion of the tiffin-box stuck in her brain.

“The child is now stable and recovering from the trauma,” said Dr Varun.

The girl has been lodged in the ICU of the Neurosurgery Department and will be discharged after she has recovered, he added.

Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice-Chancellor Prof Anita Saxena, PGIMS Director Dr S.S.Lohchab, Medical Superintendent Dr Ishwar Singh and PGIDS Principal Dr Sanjay Tewari have congratulated the team of doctors who performed the surgery.