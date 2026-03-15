Rohtak PGIMS among 7 medical colleges fined Rs 1 crore for not disclosing stipend details online

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore each on seven medical colleges across the country, including the Pt BD Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) here, for failing to disclose details of stipend payments to MBBS interns and postgraduate residents on their official websites.

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Besides Rohtak, the other six colleges are located in Karnataka, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

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According to an official notice issued by the NMC’s Under-Graduate Medical Education Board on March 12, the action was taken after the institutions failed to furnish the required information about stipend payments on their websites despite repeated reminders.

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The commission said directions had been issued in July 2025, asking all medical colleges and institutions to publicly disclose the stipend being paid to MBBS interns and postgraduate medical residents to ensure transparency and uniformity in payments.

However, a review of the data submitted by institutions revealed that several colleges had not complied with the directive.

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“After due examination of the data received, it was concluded that there are seven medical colleges which have not furnished the required information regarding payment of stipend to medical interns, despite repeated reminders,” the notice stated.

The commission said the failure to disclose stipend information amounts to a violation of provisions under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, and other related regulations governing medical education.

“A penalty of Rs 1 crore is imposed by the National Medical Commission on each defaulting college in accordance with the regulatory provisions,” the notice said.

The NMC also warned that continued non-compliance with the mandate on stipend payment and disclosure could invite stricter regulatory action. Such measures may include restrictions on admissions, suspension of permissions, or other disciplinary actions against the institutions.

Professor SK Singhal, Director of PGIMS, told The Tribune that the institute had seen the order on the website but had not yet received any official communication from the NMC.

“We comply with all directions issued by the NMC. However, we are trying to ascertain the reason behind the action. Directions have been issued to the officials concerned in this respect,” he said.