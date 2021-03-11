Rohtak PGIMS begins non-surgical treatment of heart disorders in kids

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 21

Rohtak PGIMS has started non-surgical treatment of heart disorders amongst children. It is the first government health institute in Haryana to provide this facility. Prof Anita Saxena, Vice-Chancellor of the Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS), Rohtak, said, “If a child’s complexion is turning blue, he/she sweats while having milk, breathes fast, does not gain weight and is contracting pneumonia/infections frequently, the child should be brought to the Cardiology Department, Rohtak PGIMS.”

Symptoms in children If a child’s complexion is turning blue, he/she sweats while having milk, breathes fast, does not gain weight and contracts pneumonia/infections, the child should be brought to the Cardiology Department of the PGIMS. Prof Anita Saxena, VC, Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak

“The aforesaid symptoms should not be ignored or taken lightly as these indicate heart disorders amongst children,” she stated. The VC maintained that a number of children, including newborns having heart disorders, had been treated at the PGIMS during the past three months.

“Two children who had reached a critical condition have got a new lease of life in recent days,” said Professor Saxena, who has served at the AIIMS, New Delhi, as a paediatric cardiologist. —