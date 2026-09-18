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Home / Haryana / Rohtak PGIMS cracks whip over delays in official communication

Rohtak PGIMS cracks whip over delays in official communication

Officials warned of action for failing to furnish time-bound information

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Ravinder Saini
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:08 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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The authorities at PGIMS Rohtak have come down heavily on officials delaying response to official communications, warning that failure to furnish the required information within stipulated timelines would be treated as strict non-compliance and could invite appropriate administrative action.

The institute has issued two office orders highlighting repeated instances of officials and branches failing to act on communications received from the office of the Director, including emails and WhatsApp messages, as well as letters seeking time-bound information for submission to higher authorities such as the Directorate of Medical Education and Research and the Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education and Research.

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In one of the orders, PGIMS Director Dr SK Singhal said it had repeatedly been observed that officers and branches were failing to comply with letters marked to them that required information to be sent to higher authorities within prescribed timelines.

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The order stated that the PA section of the Director’s office forwards emails received from higher authorities to the branches concerned immediately. It is, therefore, the responsibility of the superintendents of various branches, the Medical Superintendent’s office, Estate Office and other branches and colleges attached to PGIMS to ensure that the required information reaches the office within the stipulated period.

The Director warned that if a reminder from a higher authority was received and it was found that the officer concerned, branch or office had failed to furnish the required information, the lapse would be treated as strict non-compliance and would invite appropriate action.

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In a separate office order, the Director said action on emails and WhatsApp messages issued by his office was also “often not being taken” by officials concerned, principals, heads of departments, superintendents of branches and nodal officers.

The officials and branches have been directed to ensure that there is no delay, reasoning or excuse of any kind for non-compliance when information is sought through these channels.

The Director has also fixed responsibility on the officials concerned, principals, HODs, superintendents and nodal officers, stating that timelines and accountability would be monitored.

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