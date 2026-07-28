Rohtak PGIMS doctors remove metal screw from 3-year-old’s lung without incision

A team of doctors at Pt BD Sharma PGIMS, Rohtak, saved the life of a three-year-old child by successfully removing a metal screw lodged deep inside his lung without making a single incision, using a rigid bronchoscopy procedure.

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Sharing details of the case, Dr Raman Wadhera, Senior Professor, Department of ENT at PGIMS, said the child had suffered a fall from his bed on July 13 and fractured his left thigh bone. He was initially treated at a hospital in Narnaul, where a plaster was applied, and later underwent further treatment for over a week at a private hospital. Till July 22, the family believed he was stable.

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“However, during routine pre-operative investigations for the thigh surgery on July 23, a chest X-ray revealed an unexpected finding. Radiologists detected a metallic screw lodged in the lower part of the child’s right lung. The family had no recollection of when or how the child had inhaled the object, as he had shown no symptoms,” he added.

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The child was immediately referred to PGIMS Rohtak, where a CT scan confirmed that the screw was stuck in the right bronchus intermedius, posing a serious risk of complete airway blockage. Doctors described the situation as both rare and life-threatening, with even a minor error during removal potentially proving fatal.

“Our team performed a two-hour procedure under general anaesthesia using rigid bronchoscopy. A thin telescope was inserted through the child’s throat, enabling surgeons to locate and safely extract the screw without any external incision. The procedure was completed successfully, and the child is recovering well without complications,” said Dr Wadhera.

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He cautioned parents that children above six months of age often put small objects into their mouths while exploring their surroundings. Items such as screws, nuts, bolts, coins, button batteries and toy parts can be extremely dangerous.

Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor, Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, said the institute continues to serve as the region’s premier referral centre, equipped with 24-hour emergency services, ICUs, ventilators, advanced operation theatres and modern diagnostic facilities to manage even the most complex medical cases.