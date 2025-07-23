Rohtak PGIMS launches laparoscopic facility for emergency cases

Giving a major relief to patients coming to the Trauma Centre with abdominal issues, Pt BD Sharma PGIMS authorities have installed a new laparoscopic machine at a cost of Rs one crore to treat emergency cases at the centre.

“The machine will be very beneficial for patients coming to the Trauma Centre, as it eliminates the need for large incisions. Instead, surgeries can be performed through a small hole. The machine will prove to be nothing short of a boon for the patients coming from across Haryana and other states here,” said Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor, University of Health Sciences, Rohtak (UHSR), after inaugurating the machine.

PGIMS Director Dr SK Singhal stated that the laparoscopic procedures were generally performed in elective operation theatres. “Rohtak PGIMS is now the first and only government healthcare institute in Haryana to introduce the facility in an emergency operation theatre. Only a few selected government hospitals across the country at present have this facility available in their emergency OTs,” he claimed.

Singhal said the facility was already available at four elective operation theatres of the PGIMS. Dr MG Vashistha, head of the Surgery Department, said with the machine now available for emergencies, critically ill patients would receive better care.

“Surgeons undergoing training in the department will also benefit from more advanced hands-on experience. Patients undergoing laparoscopic surgeries will recover faster and require shorter hospital stays. Dr Surender Verma has been appointed as the nodal officer for the initiative,” he added.

Dr Vashistha explained that the laparoscopic system would be beneficial for the patients suffering from appendicitis, intestinal perforation, bowel obstruction, gallstones, or undiagnosed abdominal conditions. These conditions can now be treated through minimally invasive procedures via a small incision.

Dr Surender Verma mentioned that earlier, in emergency situations, the patients had to undergo laparoscopic surgery at private hospitals, costing anywhere between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Now, the facility will be readily available in emergencies at the PGIMS itself.

PGIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Kundan Mittal, Dr Sanjay Marwah, Dr Satish Dalal, Dr Sunil Yadav, along with many other doctors and staff members, were also present at the inauguration ceremony.