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Home / Haryana / Rohtak PGIMS sets up dedicated cell to raise intake of Ayushman beneficiaries

Rohtak PGIMS sets up dedicated cell to raise intake of Ayushman beneficiaries

15 house surgeons deployed to streamline registrations, procurements

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Ravinder Saini
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:45 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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A dedicated Ayushman Cell has been set up in the office of the Medical Superintendent. File
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The PGIMS, Rohtak, which lags behind several hospitals in the state in treating patients under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, has initiated measures to increase the number of beneficiaries treated at the institute.

The PGIMS authorities have constituted a dedicated Ayushman Cell in the office of the Medical Superintendent and deployed 15 house surgeons across various departments to streamline work related to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Ayushman Bharat (PMJAY-AB) scheme.

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The scheme provides cashless coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh annually to eligible beneficiaries.

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According to an office order issued by the authorities, the move aims to ensure timely registration of Ayushman beneficiaries and procurement of required implants and other consumables so that patient care remains uninterrupted.

“More than 8,000 patients from various districts of Haryana and neighboring states visit the OPD and Trauma Centres every day for medical care. A significant number of these patients are beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat scheme and require surgeries, specialised procedures, and other essential treatments,” said a PGIMS official.

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The newly constituted Ayushman Cell will comprise the Deputy Medical Superintendent, PMJAY-AB; a nodal officer from the department concerned; two clerks/data entry operators/assistants; and one representative each from the purchase and accounts sections.

In a separate order, the authorities have shifted 15 house surgeons on administrative grounds, with immediate effect and until further orders, to look after Ayushman scheme-related work in different departments.

The house surgeons have been assigned to departments including medicine, general surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, orthopaedics, radiotherapy, paediatrics, ENT, oncosurgery, ophthalmology, psychiatry, PCCM, skin and VD, cardiology, cardiac surgery, neurology, neurosurgery, respiratory medicine, sports medicine, urology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, neonatology, paediatric surgery, gastroenterology and nephrology.

The order stated that where a house surgeon had been assigned more than one department, the official would handle the scheme-related work of all allotted departments in coordination with the departments concerned.

Heads of departments have also been asked to prepare duty rosters for the house surgeons through mutual coordination, keeping in view the requirements of the respective departments and ensuring proper utilisation of their services for Ayushman-related work.

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