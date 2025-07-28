Rohtak PGIMS study finds 26% miscarriage rate in hepatitis C+ mothers

A recent study conducted by the Department of Medical Gastroenterology in collaboration with the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the PGIMS, Rohtak, has revealed several critical insights into the impact of hepatitis on maternal and familial health.

Advertisement

“The study has reported a 26 per cent miscarriage rate among pregnant women with hepatitis C who came to the PGIMS for treatment. Additionally, a 13 per cent familial prevalence was observed in patients with hepatitis B who were thoroughly investigated and treated as per medical protocols. Family members testing negative for hepatitis-B were promptly vaccinated to prevent further transmission. The study also identified sexual transmission rates of 5–6 per cent for both hepatitis B and C,” said Dr Parveen Malhotra, Senior Professor & head, Department of Medical Gastroenterology.

Malhotra, who is also the in-charge of model treatment centre (MTC) at the PGIMS under the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NVHCP), shared that the centre has treated over 26,000 hepatitis C patients and 12,000 hepatitis B patients free of cost, all without waiting periods. The initiative, driven by a dedicated 20-member team, had saved crores of rupees for economically challenged patients.

Advertisement

“Following sincere and dedicated efforts by Dr Pushpa Dahiya, Head, Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Dr Vani Malhotra, Nodal Officer for the NVHCP, vertical transmission of hepatitis B has been nearly eliminated in over 500 pregnant women with hepatitis B. The achievement has been made possible through the timely initiation of antiviral therapy during pregnancy, along with the mandatory administration of hepatitis B immunoglobulin and vaccination to newborns immediately after birth,” he claimed.

Malhotra said, “Our department, a high-volume hepatitis care facility, caters to around 80 patients daily, offering free treatment for both hepatitis B and C. Services include antiviral medications, viral load testing, biochemical tests, endoscopy, fibroscan, and inpatient care when required. Detection efforts have also been strengthened. On an average, more than 70 new cases of hepatitis B and C are diagnosed monthly among blood donors.” He pointed out that in another preventive measure, hepatitis B vaccination had been extended to 8,000 healthcare workers, with a total of 24,000 HBV vaccine doses already received at the PGIMS, Rohtak. The campaign is being led by Dr Varun Arora, Professor of community medicine.

Advertisement

“Every year, World Hepatitis Day is observed on July 28 to raise public awareness about hepatitis. The theme for this year is “Let’s break it down”. The PGIMS, Rohtak, plays a pivotal role in the initiative through its MTC. The commendable support of UHSR Vice-Chancellor Prof HK Aggarwal, PGIMS Director Dr SK Singhal and Blood Bank in-charge Dr Gajendra Singh continues to empower the institution’s ongoing mission to control and eliminate viral hepatitis,” Malhotra concluded.