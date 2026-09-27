DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Rohtak PGIMS tightens leave rules, prior approval mandatory

Rohtak PGIMS tightens leave rules, prior approval mandatory

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:54 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File Photo
Advertisement

The authorities at the Pt BD Sharma PGIMS have directed all heads of departments (HODs) and unit heads to ensure that faculty members submit earned and academic leave applications well in advance and do not leave the institute without approval from the competent authority.

The directions in this respect were issued by PGIMS Director Dr SK Singhal recently to all officials concerned through a communique. They have been asked to immediately comply with the directives.

Advertisement

“In case of emergency/ medical reasons with justification and verbal communication with the undersigned/ documentary proof can be a waiver for urgent leave,” stated the orders.

Advertisement

For academic leave, the faculty members have been directed to submit relevant documents along with their applications. These could include conference brochures, invitation letters and details of the faculty member’s role in the event, besides other supporting documents.

The order also covers confidential assignments such as examinations and assessments. It states that while the location where a faculty member is required to perform such a confidential task may be kept undisclosed, the invitation or offer letter for the assignment must be attached with the leave application. The communication could also be in the form of an email received from the organisation concerned.

Advertisement

Copies of the order have been forwarded to the Dean, Medical Superintendent, all HODs and unit heads, Joint Director (Administration) and heads of the College of Nursing, Pharmacy and Physiotherapy, besides officials of Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts