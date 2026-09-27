Rohtak PGIMS tightens leave rules, prior approval mandatory

The authorities at the Pt BD Sharma PGIMS have directed all heads of departments (HODs) and unit heads to ensure that faculty members submit earned and academic leave applications well in advance and do not leave the institute without approval from the competent authority.

The directions in this respect were issued by PGIMS Director Dr SK Singhal recently to all officials concerned through a communique. They have been asked to immediately comply with the directives.

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“In case of emergency/ medical reasons with justification and verbal communication with the undersigned/ documentary proof can be a waiver for urgent leave,” stated the orders.

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For academic leave, the faculty members have been directed to submit relevant documents along with their applications. These could include conference brochures, invitation letters and details of the faculty member’s role in the event, besides other supporting documents.

The order also covers confidential assignments such as examinations and assessments. It states that while the location where a faculty member is required to perform such a confidential task may be kept undisclosed, the invitation or offer letter for the assignment must be attached with the leave application. The communication could also be in the form of an email received from the organisation concerned.

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Copies of the order have been forwarded to the Dean, Medical Superintendent, all HODs and unit heads, Joint Director (Administration) and heads of the College of Nursing, Pharmacy and Physiotherapy, besides officials of Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak.