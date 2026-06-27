Rohtak PGIMS’s Biochemistry lab earns national accreditation for testing

The Biochemistry Laboratory at Pt BD Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, has secured accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), certifying that it meets internationally accepted quality standards.

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The accreditation would ensure that test reports issued by the laboratory will now be recognised by hospitals and institutions across India and in more than 100 countries, said Vice-Chanellor Dr HK Aggarwal.

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“The recognition is a matter of pride for PGIMS and a major step towards the institute’s vision of becoming the most trusted government diagnostic centre in North India. The accreditation will further strengthen public confidence in the healthcare services provided by the institute,” said Dr Aggarwal.

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He informed that the Biochemistry Laboratory performs more than 3,000 diagnostic tests every day, including blood sugar, kidney function, liver function, lipid profile and hormone tests. With NABL accreditation, every report generated by the laboratory will now carry an assurance of internationally accepted quality standards.

Head of the Biochemistry Department, Dr Simmi Kharb, said the department had been preparing for the accreditation for nearly a year.

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“The process involved calibration of laboratory equipment, staff training, meticulous documentation of every testing procedure and strict adherence to quality-control protocols,” she added.

She said the NABL assessment team carried out a detailed three-day inspection of the laboratory’s technical competence, quality management systems and operational procedures before granting accreditation.

“NABL, an autonomous body under the Quality Council of India, grants accreditation only after thoroughly evaluating a laboratory’s technical competence and quality systems. Reports issued by NABL-accredited laboratories are recognised in more than 100 countries, enhancing their credibility and global acceptance,” Kharb added.