Rohtak plans 50 more Nipun Vatikas to boost enrolment at govt schools

Encouraged by the state government’s decision to showcase Rohtak’s Nipun Vatika as a model for other districts, the Rohtak administration is drawing up a plan to establish 50 more such facilities across the district. The initiative aims to strengthen foundational learning, make classrooms more engaging for students and encourage more parents to enrol their children in government schools.

The initiative has already yielded encouraging results at Government Model Sanskriti Primary School in Sectors 2, 3 and 4, where enrolment increased from 241 students in April 2024 to 337 in April 2026, registering a rise of nearly 40 per cent within two years. The school has been developed based on the Nipun Vatika model.

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The model has attracted the attention of education officials across the state. District Elementary Education Officers and Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) coordinators from various districts visited the school and studied its classroom infrastructure, teaching practices and implementation approach.

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The exposure visit was organised on the directions of the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad (HSSPP), Panchkula, with the state preparing to develop similar learning spaces and Model Balvatikas in primary schools. The classrooms have been transformed into activity-based learning spaces in line with the NEP-2020 and the Nipun Bharat Mission. Children learn through interactive teaching-learning materials, language and mathematics corners, counting aids and digital boards rather than relying solely on conventional classroom teaching.

During the visit, officials observed students building words using letters and matras, solving numerical problems with counting materials and working in groups. The approach encourages children to participate actively, explore concepts independently and develop foundational literacy and numeracy skills.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner Narendra Kumar, who also chairs Nipun Rohtak, said the district was focusing on three key outcomes — enrolment, attendance and learning. He said improved classroom infrastructure could help change parents’ perceptions of government schools, while interactive teaching methods could make children more interested in attending classes.

“Each classroom had been transformed at a cost of around Rs 1.80 lakh. Teachers have also maintained individual skill passbooks to monitor children’s progress. Local office of the Education Department supported the project at every stage, from identifying the school for transformation and aligning the teaching-learning materials with the Nipun Haryana curriculum to training teachers to use them and monitor progress,” said Kumar.

The ADC maintained that the Nipun Haryana Mission covers more than 8,600 government primary schools and around 4.6 lakh children from Balvatika to Class III. “Rohtak’s NIPUN Vatika has also been nominated for the SKOCH Award,” said the ADC.

Pramod Kumar, state Nipun Nodal Officer, said the Education Department had provided funds to every district to develop similar learning infrastructure and urged officials to accelerate implementation.