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Home / Haryana / Rohtak police arrest six more in fake call centre case

Rohtak police arrest six more in fake call centre case

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:19 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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The Rohtak cyber police have arrested six more persons involved in a fake call centre racket that targeted US citizens through a fraudulent flight-booking website and cheated them of dollars.

A police spokesperson said the case came to light on September 25 when information was received about an unauthorised call centre operating from a farm in Sundarpur village. A cyber police team led by PSI Pawan raided the premises and arrested four youths, who were allegedly communicating with foreign nationals. They were identified as Aman and Abhishek, both from Punjab, and Akash and Nitin, both from Jhajjar. The police recovered a laptop and five mobile phones from the spot. A case was registered at the Cyber Police station.

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During the investigation, six more accused — Rohit and Amit from Delhi, Varun from Uttar Pradesh, Taurenj from Delhi, Sagar from Gurugram and Harish from Faridabad — were arrested.

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The police said the accused were produced before a court. Further investigation and questioning are under way to ascertain the extent of the racket and identify other suspects involved.

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