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Home / Haryana / Rohtak: Police deny detention claim after Kabulpur villagers question action against Zila Parishad member

Rohtak: Police deny detention claim after Kabulpur villagers question action against Zila Parishad member

Villagers seek written explanation for move to stop Jaidev Dagar from travelling to Delhi; SP says police team was only monitoring the situation

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:48 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Residents gather at Kabulpur village in Rohtak to protest against the detention of Zila Parishad member Jaidev Dagar. Tribune Photo
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Residents gathered in Kabulpur village on Saturday morning after police arrived at the residence of Zila Parishad member Jaidev Dagar to prevent him from travelling to Delhi to participate in a protest organised by the CJP.

The villagers questioned the police action and sought a written explanation for the move.

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Dagar, who actively raises public issues, told The Tribune that the police had arrived at his house to place him under house arrest.

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“After learning about this, fellow villagers gathered and questioned the police whether raising one’s voice for public interest is an offence. The policemen wanted to leave amid the villagers’ anger, but the villagers detained them and did not allow them to leave until they gave a written statement. However, no one misbehaved with the cops,” he claimed.

Rakesh Kumar, SHO, Shivaji Colony police station, denied that the villagers had detained the police team. In a video that went viral on social media, he said the police had reached the village to prevent Dagar from proceeding to Delhi, as he had informed him the previous day about his plans to join the protest.

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“The villagers questioned me about the action. I gave them a written statement, following which they were satisfied. The district administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, so it was our duty to maintain law and order,” the SHO said.

Rohtak SP Gaurav Rajpurohit said Dagar was detained at his house and the police team was present only to monitor the situation. “He spread a false narrative that the villagers had detained the police,” the SP added.

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