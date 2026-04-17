Rohtak PRO suspended for glitch in sound system at CM’s Meham rally

Sanjeev Saini, District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO), Rohtak, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, reportedly over a technical glitch in the sound system during Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s rally in Meham (Rohtak) on April 5.

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During suspension, he will be entitled for subsistence allowance as per provisions contained in Chapter VII of Haryana Civil Service (General) Rules, 2016, the order reads. His headquarters will be at Chandigarh.

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The rally was organised by outgoing Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra, who observed that people sitting at the far end of the pandal could not hear the CM’s address clearly. The CM later shifted to a standby mike to continue his speech.

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Sources said Dr Anand Sharma, the then MC Commissioner, Rohtak, was the nodal officer for the event, while the sound system had been arranged by the district administration. “Following the rally, DC Sachin Gupta wrote to the Director General of Information and Public Relations Department, seeking action,” sources said.

Sharma was recently appointed DC of Karnal.

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The action has drawn criticism on social media. Social media users raised concerns, pointing out that the officer who served as nodal officer has been rewarded with the post of DC, while the DIPRO has been suspended for a technical fault.

They also appreciated DIPRO Sanjeev Saini’s integrity and dedication during his tenure in Bhiwani, Sonepat, Rohtak, and Mahendragarh.

Former AAP state president and social activist Naveen Jaihind, while addressing a press conference, asked how the DIPRO could be held accountable for a technical fault. “The malfunction of the microphone was a technical issue, for which the technical team concerned or the authority that hired them should be responsible—not the DIPRO. Officials should not make someone a scapegoat to cover up their own shortcomings,” he added.

He has demanded revocation of the suspension and inquiry into the matter. Jaidev Dagar, a Zila Parishad member, also criticised the suspension. The Rohtak DC could not be contacted.