Rohtak residents getting water laced with sewage

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, July 11

Residents of several residential colonies in Rohtak, including the HSVP sectors and Housing Board colonies, have been getting contaminated drinking water for the past many days.

They complained that the water being supplied is often smelly and visibly impure. Apart from it, sewage water enters their houses, causing grave inconvenience to them.

“All members of my family have fallen sick due to water contamination,” said Dilawar Singh, a resident of Housing Board Colony of Sector 1.

Health experts point out that the supply of contaminated water causes diseases like gastroenteritis as well as Hepatitis A and E, adding that the instances of these infections have risen.

“Not just the cases, but the severity of infections has also increased,” reveals Dr Parveen Malhotra, Head, Department of Medical Gastroenterology at Rohtak PGIMS.

Saroj Sharma, a housewife, rues that sewage water accumulates in vacant plots and raises an unbearable stink.

Jagmal Solanki, Executive Engineer, HSVP, said arrangements had been made to ensure the proper disposal of waste water and supply of clean drinking water to the residents.

“Encroachments made by residents, especially in Housing Board colonies, makes it difficult for our workers to enter and clean the manholes. However, we are doing our best in the given circumstances,” he added.

Pipelines laid decades ago Water pipes laid decades ago have rusted and developed leakages. Underground water has also come up. Stormwater and sewage are getting mixed with drinking water. — Kadam Singh Ahlawat, MC councillor

