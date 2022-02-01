Rohtak residents may have to pay for parking in city

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, January 31

Residents may now have to pay for parking their vehicles inside white line (parking zone) on main roads in the city if a proposal to issue a contract for vehicle parking inside white line gets approval from the general house of the Rohtak Municipal Corporation.

MC to face resistance The issue of towing away the vehicles from non-parking zone has already evoked sharp criticism as those vehicles parked slightly outside the white line are also being lifted. The authorities will have to face stiff resistance if it tries to approve the proposal. Kadam Singh Ahlawat, councillor, ward 11

A meeting of the House is slated for February 1.

Sources said the move was aimed at raising the income of the corporation.

Some councillors were set to oppose the proposal at the meeting, sources said.

Kadam Singh Ahlawat, councillor from ward 11, said the corporation’s duty was to provide residents all facilities in lieu of charging various sorts of taxes from them, but it was astonishing that the authorities now wanted to charge for vehicles parked inside white line.

Hemant Bakhshi, president, Rohtak Traders’ Association, said the authorities should provide parking lots near all main markets before giving the contract of parking inside the white line.

“The move will adversely affect the business as customers will have to think twice before coming to the market. Moreover, the possibility of vehicle parking outside the shops can also not be ruled out,” Bakhshi added.

Kanchan Khuran, councillor from ward 13, said the proposal was not against the favour of shopkeepers but also residents. “That is why, I will not let the proposal pass in the House,” she said.

Manmohan Goyal, Mayor, said the proposal pertained to draw white line on all main roads in the city so that people didn’t face any problem in parking their vehicles inside the line.

“I will oppose if any proposal for issuing a contract for vehicle parking inside white line is placed before the House,” said Goyal, adding that the meeting’s agenda was prepared by the corporation officials.

Nar Hari Bangar, MC Commissioner, could not be contacted for a comment.