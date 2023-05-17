Rohtak residents rue contaminated water supply

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 16

Residents of several villages and colonies of Rohtak have been facing an acute shortage of drinking water. They also complain that contaminated water is being supplied to them.

“We are forced to buy water for drinking on a regular basis as the water supplied to our area is not fit for drinking. The supply of water is also erratic,” laments Kulbhushan Jain, a resident of Railway Road in Rohtak. Manju, Sanjana, Kavita and Meenu of the locality also have similar complaints.

Municipal Councillor Dimpal Jain concedes that residents of her ward, especially the Janta Colony area, have been facing water shortage and contamination due to old and damaged pipelines.

“We have conveyed the matter to the state authorities and hope it gets resolved soon,” she said. The sarpanch of Bhalauth village, Kuldeep, also complains of water scarcity in the village.