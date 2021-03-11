Rohtak revenue officer arrested

Jhajjar, May 4
The district police today arrested Kanab Lakra, District Revenue Officer (DRO) posted at Rohtak, reportedly in connection with a case pertaining to the registration of land filed against four persons at Sadar police station in Bahadurgarh town here in January.
Kanab was posted as Tehsildar in Bahadurgarh at that time.Sources said the District Revenue Officerwas summoned to Jhajjar for questioning in connection with the case but was arrested later.
Vaseem Akram, Superintendent of Police, Jhajjar, confirmed the arrest stating that the matter would be revealed before the media tomorrow.
