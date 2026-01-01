Rohtak rings in New Year with tight security & celebrations

Hotels, cafes, and banquet halls in the city are all set to welcome the New Year with gala dinners, live music, DJ nights, and performances by popular Haryanvi and Punjabi singers while the district police claimed to have rolled out extensive security arrangements across the city to ensure public safety and maintain law and order while,

A prominent city hotel has set a New Year celebration package for couples at Rs 3,500. “The ticket includes a special dinner with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, along with cocktails for the guests. A DJ system will provide music, and a singer has been invited to entertain. Guests can even participate and sing a song themselves. At midnight, a cake-cutting ceremony will mark the start of the New Year. A bonfire has also been arranged to ensure complete entertainment,” said the hotel owner.

He added that over 150 tickets had already been sold. “Several other hotels and banquet halls in the city have organised similar gala dinners. This trend appeals not only to the youth but also to middle-aged residents, who are eager to join in the celebrations,” he said. Meanwhile, Rohtak SP Surender Singh Bhoria said strict vigilance would be maintained on drunk driving, hooliganism and anti-social activities. “Special checking and barricading have been done at 34 locations, including toll plazas, across the city from Wednesday evening. Vehicles are being thoroughly checked, and drivers are being tested using alcohol sensors. Strict legal action will be taken against those found driving under the influence of alcohol,” he said.

The SP said special patrolling and checking were being carried out at major locations such as the New Bus Stand, Railway Station, Railway Road, Quila Road, Shorie Market, Chameli Market, Gandhi Camp Market, D-Park, Sheila Bypass, Gohana Adda and various shopping complexes. Foot patrols have also been intensified in crowded markets and public places.

He warned that anyone found creating nuisance in public places, playing loud DJs, using loudspeakers or bursting firecrackers in violation of rules would face strict action. Hotels, restaurants, guest houses and dharamshalas are also being checked as part of a special drive.

“All gazetted and supervisory officers have been directed to remain on active patrol in their respective areas. PCR and rider teams will stay on continuous patrol, while CIA teams are keeping a close watch on habitual offenders and anti-social elements. A reserve police force has been stationed at the police lines to deal with any emergency situation,” said the SP.

He has appealed to the citizens to cooperate and celebrate the New Year responsibly to help maintain peace in the city