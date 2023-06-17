Rohtak roads in neglect

A number of roads in Rohtak city have been neglected for years, causing significant inconvenience to residents. The damaged roads have not received the attention they require to remain operational. The authorities concerned must take concrete action to remedy the situation and offer respite to commuters at the earliest. NAVEEN KUMAR, Rohtak

The Pothole crisis in ambala city

A pothole on the road leading from the market crossing towards House No. 1300 in Sector 9, Ambala City, is causing trouble to the public, especially during the rainy season. It has led to numerous mishaps. Residents take temporary safety measures to deal with the problem but the authorities have not tried to address the issue. VEENA KANSAL, Ambala

Open burning affecting public health

THE burning of dry leaves not only affects public health but also harms the environment, including the roadside trees that suffer damage. Despite complaints filed with the horticulture wing of the MC authorities, the matter has not been taken seriously. Immediate action is required to prevent any further damage to the environment as well as public health. RAJESH SHARMA, Karnal

