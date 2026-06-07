Rohtak schools to map career path for students from Class IX

The district administration has decided to introduce career counselling for students from Class IX in government schools, with the aim of equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to make informed career choices at an early stage.

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Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta has directed officials to prepare a comprehensive roadmap for the initiative, emphasising the importance of providing timely guidance on higher education, competitive examinations, vocational courses, entrepreneurship and emerging career opportunities.

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“Career counselling at the school level will help students identify suitable career pathways and make well-informed decisions about their future,” Gupta said.

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The Deputy Commissioner also instructed education officials to intensify efforts to achieve 100 per cent targets under the NIPUN Haryana Mission. He said nearly 82 per cent of the targeted students in the district had already attained the prescribed foundational learning competencies. He also called for special interventions for the remaining students to ensure universal foundational literacy and numeracy.

Gupta further informed that all government primary schools in the district had achieved 100 per cent coverage under the Classroom Readiness Programme.

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“Student learning outcomes are being continuously monitored through Digital Skill Passbooks, enabling timely academic interventions wherever required. The foundation of a strong education system lies in ensuring that every child develops age-appropriate reading, writing and numeracy skills. No child should be left behind,” he said.

Highlighting the growing importance of vocational education, Gupta said vocational training under the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) is currently being offered in 14 trades across 66 government schools, benefitting 7,651 students. A proposal has also been submitted to extend the programme to 10 additional schools.

“Officials had been directed to further strengthen programmes aimed at preparing students for competitive examinations and higher education. More than 60 students are currently enrolled in the district’s Super-40 programme, which provides specialised coaching and mentorship for IIT-JEE, NEET and other competitive examinations,” the Deputy Commissioner added.

In addition, Mathematics Olympiad coaching is being provided in 25 schools. Students are also actively participating in initiatives such as Youth Parliament, Youth Gram Panchayat, Yoga Olympiad and the Indian Language Summer Camp, he said.

Reviewing the PM Poshan Scheme, the Deputy Commissioner said nutritious mid-day meals are being served to more than 31,000 students in 406 government schools across the district.

He also directed officials to expedite infrastructure development, beautification and repair works in schools during the summer vacation period.