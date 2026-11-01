Rohtak set for BJP padyatra, AAP’s Tiranga march today

Rohtak is set to witness a show of strength by the BJP on Haryana Day (November 1), with party national president Nitin Nabin scheduled to lead a padyatra through the city on Sunday.

According to party leaders, the event is expected to draw workers and leaders from 12 districts, besides Haryana’s in-charge Smriti Irani, amid elaborate preparations and traffic restrictions.

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Interestingly, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also announced a ‘Tiranga March’ in the city to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. However, the two parties have chosen different routes for their respective events.

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The AAP’s march will start from Mansarovar Park and culminate at Ambedkar Chowk, while the BJP’s padyatra will commence from CR Polytechnic College on the Delhi Road and conclude at Bapu Park, outside the local residence of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda.

BJP state president Dr Archana Gupta today reviewed the preparations for the padyatra. As part of the preparations, she also led a special cleanliness drive near Medical Mor, where she joined party office-bearers and workers in voluntary cleaning work. She inspected sanitation arrangements and other preparations along the proposed route.

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Calling upon party workers to actively participate in cleanliness and other social initiatives alongside the political programme, Gupta said workers were enthusiastic about the BJP national president’s visit. She said all arrangements were being made in a planned manner.

Meanwhile, Rohtak police have issued a traffic advisory in view of the padyatra, anticipating heavy traffic on Delhi Road. Traffic movement from CR Polytechnic to Bapu Park is likely to remain disrupted. The diversion plan will come into force at 7 am on Sunday, with barricades and police personnel deployed from Bapu Park to Sector 14 Chowk. Only emergency vehicles, including ambulances, fire tenders and police vehicles, will be allowed on the restricted stretch.

Vehicles travelling from Sonepat Stand towards Delhi Bypass will be diverted via Sonepat Road and Sheila Bypass Chowk. Those coming from Delhi Bypass towards Sonepat Stand or Ambedkar Chowk will follow the same route in the opposite direction.

Vehicles heading to PGIMS from Delhi Bypass will use MDU gates 1 and 3, while those travelling from Bajrang Bhawan towards PGIMS will take the Srinagar Colony route. Traffic from Ashoka Chowk towards the Delhi Bypass will be diverted via Jhajjar Chungi and Rupaya Chowk.

The police have advised commuters to avoid the Bapu Park to Delhi Bypass stretch and use alternative routes to prevent traffic congestion.