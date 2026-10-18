Rohtak set for infrastructure boost with Rs 1.24 crore grants

Rohtak city is set for an infrastructure boost, with development projects worth Rs 1.24 crore approved across several wards. The planned works include the construction of concrete streets, upgrades to parks, improvements to library facilities and other civic amenities under the Vidhayak Adarsh Nagar Avam Gram Yojana (VANGY) scheme and D-Plan.

Sharing the details, Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra said the grants comprise Rs 74.59 lakh under the VANGY and around Rs 50 lakh under the D-Plan. The projects aim at improving basic infrastructure and enhance public facilities across the city.

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Batra said his commitment to Rohtak’s development remained unchanged despite being in the Opposition. “The government has power, but I have the trust of Rohtak people,” he said, alleging that the BJP government was neglecting the city for political reasons.

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Under the VANGY scheme, administrative approval has been granted for five development projects, including toilet construction at Mahavir Park, improved facilities at Model Town’s Double Park library and concrete streets at Ramkutir-Vikas Nagar, Sonepat Road and Subhash Nagar.

Under the D-Plan, the grants have been approved for four projects, including concrete roads at DLF Colony and Janta Colony, street construction at Ekta Colony, and civil development works related to the library at Sant Kabir Park. The projects aim at improve civic infrastructure and public facilities across the city.

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The MLA urged the state government to move beyond announcements and claims of development and focus on delivering basic facilities on the ground. According to Batra, residents continue to struggle for essential amenities, while Rohtak has not received adequate attention in the government’s priorities.

“Political arrogance cannot be a substitute for development. The government should not view cities through a political lens but ensure that people receive their rightful share,” he said.

The Congress MLA said his responsibility extended beyond raising issues in the state Assembly to addressing problems in every ward of the city. “I will closely monitor the approved projects to ensure they are completed on time and maintain quality standards,” he added.

Batra said securing approval for funds was only the beginning and the real achievement would be ensuring that the residents benefited from the completed projects. He urged officials to expedite the necessary procedures and initiate construction work without delay.