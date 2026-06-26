Rohtak sets target of planting 3.48L saplings this monsoon

The district administration has set an ambitious target of planting 3,48,692 saplings over 185 hectares across Rohtak during the forthcoming monsoon season as part of a major green initiative aimed at enhancing ecological balance and increasing green cover.

Advertisement

Of the total target, nearly 1,98,692 saplings will be planted by the Forest Department under afforestation, agro-forestry and compensatory plantation schemes. Another 1.5 lakh saplings will be distributed among citizens, schools, institutions and social organisations to encourage community participation in the plantation drive, said a district official.

Advertisement

To review preparations for the campaign, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta, accompanied by Deputy Conservator of Forests Sunder Singh Sambharia, inspected the Forest Department nursery at Meham on Wednesday. The DC directed officials to ensure quality plantation and proper maintenance of saplings for better survival rates.

Advertisement

According to the district officials, around 87,840 saplings have been raised at the Meham nursery. In addition, over 31,000 saplings have been prepared at the Herbal Park Nursery, 43,000 at Lakhan Majra Nursery, 78,000 at Sunaria Nursery, 39,000 at Sanghi Nursery, 21,000 at Sampla Nursery and more than 30,000 at Bohar Nursery.

Emphasising the importance of expanding green cover, Gupta said plantation should be transformed into a mass movement through active public participation. He said the campaign would be undertaken under the banner of “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam: Jan Bhagidari se Harit Rohtak Abhiyan”, in line with the Centre’s flagship initiative “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” and the vision of Mission LiFE.

Advertisement

“A major highlight of the campaign will be the development of a dense Miyawaki forest comprising around 70,000 saplings at Jalebi Chowk in coordination with the National Highways Authority of India. Another Miyawaki plantation of nearly 10,000 saplings will be developed along the Rohtak-Gohana Road near Makroli Toll Plaza,” he pointed out.

Noting that Rohtak falls within the National Capital Region, the DC stressed the need for large-scale plantation along roads, drains, urban green belts and vacant public lands.

“Plantation will be undertaken at several identified locations, including the Rohtak South Bypass, Rohtak-Gohana Road, Gohana Bypass, Drain No. 8, Chandi Distributary Road, HSVP and HSIIDC green belts, PTC Sunaria, educational institutions and other public spaces,” said the DC.

He further said the campaign would focus on native species such as Neem, Peepal, Banyan, Jamun, Arjun, Kachnar, Amaltas and Kadamb to strengthen biodiversity and ensure long-term ecological sustainability.

Besides departmental plantations, 50,000 saplings will be distributed under the Paudhgiri Programme for schools, the Jan Sahbhagita Abhiyan and free distribution schemes, encouraging residents to plant and nurture trees in the name of their mothers.