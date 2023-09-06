Rohtak: Sex determination racket busted, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 5

A team of the district health authorities led by Dr Vikas Saini, Nodal officer (PNDT), today unearthed an inter-district pre-natal sex determination racket with the arrest of two agents.

“Our decoy customer cracked a deal with one of the agents, identified as Rohit, for Rs 40,000. He called her to a private hospital located near Sukhpura Chowk yesterday and gave the contact number of another agent, Naresh, in Sonepat, stating that he would get her test done there,” said Dr Anil Birla, Civil Surgeon, Rohtak.

Dr Birla said that Rohit received the money from the decoy customer who later met Naresh in Sonepat. He took her to an ultrasound centre there and got her test done but asked her to contact Rohit in Rohtak for the test report, he added.

“The decoy customer today met Rohit at the same hospital in Rohtak where the latter disclosed the gender of her unborn baby. Our team immediately raided the hospital and nabbed the agent. As much as Rs 31,500 were recovered from him. Later, Rohit was handed over to the police. Another agent, Naresh, was nabbed by the Sonepat health authorities there. He is also being taken to Rohtak for further investigation,” said Dr Saini.

#Rohtak