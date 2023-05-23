Rohtak: Shopkeeper shot dead

Rohtak: Jagbir, a shopkeeper of Baliana village in Rohtak district, was shot dead by an unidentified youth at his shop on Monday. As per CCTV footage, three youths reached Jagbir’s shop. The police have registered a case and sent the body for postmortem.
