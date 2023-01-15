Rohtak Special Task Force nabs wanted criminal from Madhya Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 14

The Special Task Force (STF), Rohtak, led by Inspector Narendra Pal, has nabbed a most-wanted criminal Lokendra of Tonk Kalan village in Dewas district (Madhya Pradesh). He was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh. He is the main accused in a sensational case involving the loot of cellphones worth Rs 4.21 crore in Rewari district on May 27 last year. The STF has handed over the accused to the Rewari police for further investigation.

“Lokendra had been absconding for the past over seven months. The Haryana Police announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest. We got a tip-off about Lokendra’s location in MP. Acting on it, our team conducted a raid at his native village Tonk Kalan and managed to nab him from there. He along with his friends had perpetrated the loot in Rewari. His accomplices are still absconding,” said Pal.

Sharing information about the crime, Pal maintained that Lokendra along with other accused waylaid a container carrying cellphones worth Rs 4.21 crore near Asahi bridge in Rewari on May 27, 2022 night. They kidnapped the driver while one of the looters drove the container away. The driver was later dumped in the fields of Rohtak district. The container was found parked near King Hotel in Rewari but not a single cellphone was recovered from it, he added.

“The Kasola police had registered a case under Sections 341, 392, 365 and 34 of the IPC on the complaint of Assistant Manager of DBG Technology India Private Limited, Bawal,” said Pal.