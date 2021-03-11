Rohtak: Staff plan stir against loans for universities

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 8

Representatives of teaching and non-teaching employees associations of various state universities, who met at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) today under the aegis of the Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (HFUCTO), announced to launch an agitation against the state government for starting new practice of giving loans to the universities in place of grant-in-aid.

“Having carried out a long discussion over the issue, we have resolved to stage a dharna for two hours in all state universities on Wednesday against this practice, which is a first step towards privatising higher institutions. Besides, all teaching and non-teaching employees will work while wearing black badges throughout next week in order to register their protest against the government’s decision,” said Dr Vikas Siwach, president, HFUCTO.

Narendra Chahar, general secretary, HFUCTO, said the employees would also submit a memorandum to the Governor, Chief Minister and Education Minister, asking them to ensure the withdrawal of this practice of loan to the universities within a week “as it was not in favour of the universities’ interest”. The next meeting of all employees of universities over the issue had been called on Sunday, he added.

The Finance Department has recently accorded its consent to the proposal of the administrative department to approve a total loan of Rs 147.75 crore as first instalment for the state universities for the financial year 2022-23.

“Rs 59 crore has been approved for Kurukshetra University, Rs 23.75 crore for MDU, Rohtak, Rs 12.50 crore for BPS Mahila Vishwavidhalya, Khanpur Kalan (Sonepat), Rs 10 crore each for Ch Devi Lal University, Sirsa and Ch Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani, Rs 8.75 crore for Maharshi Balmiki Sanskriti University, Kaithal, Rs 7.25 crore for Dr Bhim Rao National Law University Sonepat, Rs 6.50 crore for Gurugram University, Rs 5.50 crore for Ch Ranbir Singh University Jind and Rs 4.50 crore for IGU, Rewari,” said the sources.

Meanwhile, the CPM has also strongly criticised the state government for replacing the state funding of the universities by loan system. “This is another disastrous step in sync with anti-people educational policy that will totally privatise the education sector,” said Surender Singh, state secretary of the party.

