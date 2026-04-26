Rohtak steps up fight against oral cancer amid rising cases

Oral cancer has emerged as the most common cancer among Indian men, with India accounting for one in every three cases and deaths worldwide. Once largely seen among older populations in Western countries, the disease is now increasingly affecting younger age groups in India. The cause remains stark and largely preventable, with nearly 95% of cases linked to the use of tobacco products such as gutkha, khaini and zarda, compounded by widespread lack of awareness.

Advertisement

While sharing this growing concern over the alarming trend, Dr Manu Rathee, Principal of Post-Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences (PGIDS), has taken a proactive initiative to combat the rising threat by spreading awareness about this deadly disease and urging people to stay away from habits that increase cancer risk.

Advertisement

As part of this initiative, a series of awareness events has been launched to educate the public about the heightened risk of oral cancer and the importance of early detection. The campaign emphasises identifying even minor symptoms at a pre-cancer stage, significantly improving chances of timely intervention.

Advertisement

Drawing on over three decades of clinical experience and research, Dr Rathee pointed out that early diagnosis supported by advanced technologies can greatly improve disease management. She also highlighted that such diagnostic facilities are now accessible at the newly established Pre-Cancer Detection Centre at PGIDS.

“We are observing ‘World Oral Health Month’ not only to raise awareness about the importance of oral health for a long and healthy life, but also to educate people about habits that harm oral health. We want to highlight how long-term unhealthy habits can lead to serious conditions like cancer, and guide individuals on how to maintain good oral hygiene. All of this is part of this special campaign,” said Dr. Manu.

Advertisement

She informed that under the drive, a “Walkathon” and “Cyclothon” were organised in the city to highlight the importance of maintaining a healthy mouth and promoted early prevention of dental issues. Under a check-up camp, both full and partial dentures were fabricated free of cost for those in need.

“Beyond providing dentures, the programme focused on patient education. Restoring chewing ability and smile not only improves oral function but also boosts confidence and overall well-being. Patients were also guided on proper cleaning and maintenance of dentures to ensure good oral hygiene at home,” Dr Manu added.